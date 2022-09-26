Stolen Car from Sangamon Found Abandonded in Middle of Jacksonville Street

Jacksonville Police recovered stolen property after investigating a traffic hazard Friday morning.

According to a police report, a Jacksonville Police officer was dispatched for a report of an unoccupied or abandoned motor vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway at the railroad underpass on Routt Street just before 7:00 am Friday.

The complainant advised that the vehicle was causing a traffic hazard as it was sitting in the middle of the underpass. Officers arrived on scene and checked the area but no occupants could be found. Upon running the vehicle registration, officers were notified through the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office, that the vehicle has been reported stolen.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office notified the vehicle’s owner of its current location.