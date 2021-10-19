Stolen Firearms Recovered in Brown County Traffic Stop

Multiple stolen items were recovered during a traffic stop in Brown County last week.

Brown County Sheriff’s Deputies imitated a traffic stop at approximately 4:30 Friday afternoon on a vehicle in Versailles. Sheriff Karl Groesch says his office had been on the lookout for the vehicle after receiving a tip that a stolen vehicle matching the description was in the area.

According to a report by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, during a search of the vehicle numerous stolen items including one firearm were found inside. Groesch says following the inventory of the vehicle’s contents, a search warrant was obtained by the Sheriff’s Office and executed at a residence in Versailles.

Two additional firearms that were reported to have been stolen were recovered in the home as well as several other items reported to have been taken from burglaries in other counties.

Sheriff Groesch says the male driver of the vehicle was arrested and lodged in the Adams County Jail. He says the investigation is ongoing and the suspect’s name is being withheld pending further investigation.

Charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, stolen property, and aggravated possession of stolen guns are being filed in Brown County.