Stolen Plains Police Truck Lead Police on High Speed Chase Through Beardstown

A stolen Police vehicle lead Beardstown Police on a high speed chase late Sunday.

More information has become available about the Pleasant Plains Police Department truck that was stolen.

According to a report by the Cass County Star-Gazette, at approximately 11:15 Sunday evening, an ambulance crews were attending to a man in the backseat of police vehicle.

The officer was speaking with the ambulance crew when closed and locked the doors of the white Ford F-150 Crew Cab truck, climbed over to the front seat and sped off from the scene via Illinois Route 125.

Beardstown Chief of Police Martin Coad told the Star-Gazette the vehicle eventually was clocked by Beardstown officer clocked the vehicle approaching town in speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour.

The man driving the truck lead the officer on a chase through Beardstown, eventually ending up on Illinois Route 67 where officers believe he fled across the bridge and into Schuyler County.

According to Coad the Beardstown police vehicle struck and object in the roadway during the pursuit causing damage to the vehicle that forced the officer to terminate the pursuit. Pleasant Plains Police said the suspect was not under arrest at the time he was being attended to in the back of the vehicle.

Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigators are actively tracking down leads to determine the whereabouts of the vehicle. They ask anyone with information on the vehicle’s location to contact them at (217) 782-4750.