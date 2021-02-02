Stolen Police Vehicle Recovered in Brown County

A stolen police vehicle has been recovered in Brown County.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 4 confirmed to WLDS News this morning, the Pleasant Plains Police Department truck stolen on Sunday, January 24th was recovered sometime yesterday morning by ISP DCI Zone 4 Agents in Mount Sterling.

The vehicle belonging to Pleasant Plains Police was stolen during a medical call in which an ambulance crew had been attending to a man in the back seat of the police vehicle. The man closed and locked the doors, climbed over the seat, and drove off while the officer was speaking with medical personnel.

The suspect then reportedly fled in the vehicle down IL route 125 eventually making his way to Beardstown where he then lead a Beardstown Police officer on a high-speed chase through town.

The suspect in the stolen Pleasant Plains Police vehicle was able to evade authorities after the Beardstown Police vehicle hit an obstruction in the road disabling the vehicle. It is believed the suspect then crossed the river via US 67 and fled into Schuyler County.

Illinois State Police confirmed last week they know the identity of the individual and were not releasing it due to the ongoing investigation.

Zone 4 Investigations reiterated this morning, the open and on-going investigation continues to be led by ISP DCI Zone 4 with no further information being available at this time.