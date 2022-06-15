Stolen Trailer Recovered in Jacksonville Tuesday

A utility trailer that was stolen sometime over the weekend has been recovered.

A complainant reported to police that just before 8 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. Initial reports indicated someone attached the trailer to their vehicle and drove away.

Jacksonville Police recovered the trailer and most of its contents yesterday morning in the 2000 block of West Morton Avenue. Police say no arrests are expected to be made at this time and the case is considered closed. They say the property was returned to the owner who was very happy to have it back.