Storm Damage Closes Portion of Rt. 67 for Unknown Length of Time

Power poles lay across a stretch of US 67 Monday after a strong storm went through the area. Photo Credit: Cass County Sheriff's Department

A stretch of U.S. Route 67 is closed indefinitely after storms rolled through portions of northern Morgan and Cass County this afternoon.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says approximately 20 power poles were knocked down along route 67 south of Beardstown by the storm that went through the area at approximately 2:30 Monday afternoon.

An irrigation unit in an adjacent field was also overturned by the strong winds. Sheriff Ohrn is advising that motorists avoid the area from just south of Beardstown to the Meredosia turnoff on 67.

He says the poles are not down all the way to the turnoff however that is likely the best alternate route for most people traveling north towards Beardstown.

Ohrn says he expects the road will be closed for quite some time as “Ameren has a lot of work to do.”