Storm in Southern Portion of WLDS/WEAI Listening Area Knocks Out Power, Downs Trees Last Night

A photo of Israel Street in White Hall at approximately 7PM last night. A downed tree knocked out power for several hours on White Hall's east side. (Photo Courtesy of the Greene County Scanner Facebook Page)

A heavy wind and rainstorm caused power outages and some downed trees along with damage in the southern portions of the listening area yesterday.

The Village of Murrayville reported an hour and a half-long power outage last night, starting at approximately 7PM.

The City of White Hall had downed trees covering some streets on the city’s east side along with some brief power outage.

As of this morning, power had been restored and clean up of some remaining damage was underway.

Carrollton and Greenfield along with western Macoupin County also received heavy down pours and strong winds, but no power outages or damage has been reported from those areas at this time.