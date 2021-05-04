Storms Knock Out Power, Produce One Confirmed Tornado in Area

A storm system that produced multiple tornado touchdowns across Central Illinois left no significant reported property damage yesterday evening.

Severe storms began trekking across the area at approximately 4PM yesterday afternoon. Large hail was first reported to the west of Mt. Sterling at approximately 3:52PM. Within a half hour, the storm began producing ping-pong ball sized hail in the region. Super cells began forming around 4:28PM just west of Virginia.

At 4:45, storm spotters confirmed cloud rotation and a tornado touchdown between Virginia and Pleasant Plains. The straight-line winds from the system knocked out power to the Menard Electric Co-op in north Morgan County for Literberry and Arcadia. Reports of larger sized hail also came in from southeastern Cass County. Outages remained through the evening time in areas east of Virginia through the night. A total of 29 customers were effected according to the Co-Op’s outage map. The Co-Op also had reported several downed, energized lines throughout the evening and were urging customers to report them through their outage center. As of 7AM, all power had been restored.

The City of Jacksonville was mostly left untouched with a brief period of rain showers that produced about 2-hundredths of an inch of precipitation. Tornado warnings continued through portions of Northeastern Sangamon County through the 6 o’clock hour last night, with another confirmed spotter touchdown near Mechanicsburg. The storm continued on through east central Illinois through the better part of the evening.

WMAY in Springfield reports that Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell had received no reported severe damage from the storm.