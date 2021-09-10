Strange Van in Winchester Confirmed To Be Part of IEMA Community COVID Outreach Program

Winchester residents were alarmed by an out-of-state van on Wednesday with individuals approaching community members and businesses about COVID-19. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that this van was a Community Outreach team aimed at “amplifying and expanding the efforts of the local health departments to raise awareness of the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Scott County Health Department officials received the report of the van around mid-day on Wednesday an approached the group who said they were subcontracted out of Florida. According to the Health Department officials, they were asked to give proper credentials and identification about who they were and who they were connected to but could not produce the proper ID or credentials and were asked to leave the community.

In an email to WLDS News, IEMA Communications Manager Rebecca Clark says that “Outreach Team members are required to carry official photo identification. We have been in touch with this particular team to reiterate this requirement.” The Scott County Health Department says it will continue to publicize its own efforts to get the greater community vaccinated from COVID-19. For questions about vaccination clinics through the health department or to reserve a time slot, call 217-742-8203.