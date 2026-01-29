Strategic Planning-Police/Fire/Emergency Services for Jax

By Gary Scott on January 29, 2026 at 6:49am

Jacksonville has begun looking at a strategic long range plan for the emergency services, police and fire departments.

The process began Monday night, and will be handled by Emergency Services Director Phil McCarty, police chief Doug Thompson, and fire chief Matt Summers.

All three departments are clamoring for more space.

McCarty says it’s something the three department leaders can do in house.

He says all three have the staff to pull a plan together, but may ask for help outside the city for the final plan.

Police chief Doug Thompson says the police department quarters are bursting at the seams. He says it was built for about 25 officers, and the count is now over 40.

Fire chief Matt Summers says his department has training needs that can’t be met at Jacksonville city hall. But, Summers says adding onto city hall may not be feasible, because the building is well constructed to withstand nature’s challenges.

McCarty hopes to get this process finished by the Fourth of July.

McCarty has been involved in a long range planning process at the state level, and he believes the three can use some of those tools for this study.