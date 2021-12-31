Stratton, Rush Have Breakthrough Covid Cases

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said yesterday she’s tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19. She becomes the highest ranking official in Illinois’ government to come down with a case of the virus.

Stratton said on Twitter yesterday that she had mild symptoms and “will isolate as I recover.” She was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and had also received a booster shot. Stratton said she was thankful for the shots to keep her symptoms mild and urged residents to get vaccinated.

The state is under its highest spike of infections since the pandemic began. Earlier this week, longtime U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush announced that he had tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

The 75-year-old Chicago Democrat said he had no symptoms, was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and had recently received a booster shot.

Almost a quarter of Illinois’ population eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine remain unvaccinated.