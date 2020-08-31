Strawn Art Gallery Season Kicks Off Sept. 12

The Art Association of Jacksonville has announced its first art gallery reception for the 2020 season. The work of Rosemary and Rod Buffington are coming to The David Strawn Art Gallery September 12th – 27th. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 6 – 8 p.m. Gallery reception and gallery hours are free and open to the public. The artist’s Gallery Talk will be livestreamed on the Strawn Art Gallery’s Facebook Page beginning at 6:30.

Pastel artist Rosemary Buffington was the Superintendent of the Junior Art Division at the Sangamon County Fair for 18 years. She’s a retired art teacher for New Berlin High School. According to the Journal-Courier, since 1975, she has been superintendent of the Illinois State Fair’s Amateur and Junior Art Exhibits and, for the past 15 years, superintendent of the Professional Art Exhibition at the Artisan Building.

Artist Rod Buffington began his technique of watercolor quilt paintings in the early 1980’s. His work has been featured all over the United States. Rod has recently completed a series of paintings based on Rotary International themes. The paintings are being completed as prints to help funding for the Rotary’s “Polio Plus” Program.

Visitors are encouraged to visit during monthly gallery hours for a more private viewing of the exhibits due to enhanced COVID-19 safety. Gallery hours during the Buffingtons display are Sundays 1-3 p.m. and Tuesday- Saturday 4-6 p.m. More information is available at strawnartgallery.org.