Strong Early Voting Turnout Continues in Morgan

Registered voters in Morgan County are ramping up ahead of the mid-terms, however, some may need to double-check their polling place.

Tuesday’s general election is now less than five days away, and Morgan County Clerk Jill Waggener says in her office the election feels like it is already in full swing. “The last two days we have been very very busy. We’ve had 1,150 voters so far and we will be open Saturday from nine to twelve so I’m assuming that probably by election day we’ll have over two thousand early voters.”

The strong turnout of early voters combined with the low turnout of total residents who voted in the June primary election could mean that some voters might show up to the polls on Tuesday only to find they are no longer there.

Waggener says if you didn’t vote in the Morgan County primary, you might want to check to make sure the polling place in your precinct is still in the same location. “We had several changes for the primary so if you are unsure and you might have been in that precinct, please call the office and we can verify where you go to vote.”

Otherwise, Waggener says if you did vote in the primary then not to worry, your polling place has remained the same as it was in June. “They are all the same but if anybody has any questions they can call my office and just give us your name and address and we can look you up and tell you where you can go and vote.”

Morgan County residents can still cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s General Election. The County Clerk’s Office will be open for early voting Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 am to Noon and Monday, November 7th, from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse located at 300 West State Street in Jacksonville. Anyone with questions can call the office at 217-243-8581.