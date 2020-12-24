Structure Burns To the Ground in Rural Waverly

By Benjamin Cox on December 24, 2020 at 5:22pm

The Chatham, Loami, New Berlin, and Waverly Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire in rural Waverly this afternoon. A fire was reported on Gibson Road near Rhea Park Road at approximately 1:45 this afternoon.

First responders spent several hours on the scene with equipment suppressing hot spots and doing mop up of the fire.

Loami Fire Chief Jay Ayers told WAND-TV that the structure was unoccupied, and was already collapsed and fully engulfed by the time fire fighters arrived.

According to preliminary reports, the cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

This is a developing story.