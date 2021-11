The Carrollton Fire Department, White Hall Fire Department, and Jerseyville Fire Department have responded to a structure fire on Spankey Road, about 3 1/2 miles southeast of Eldred.

The structure is fully engulfed, according to on scene official reports. Officials on the scene also advise that there was no one inside the residence at the time of the fire. Officials are also hoping to contain the fire to the structure due to a propane tank being nearby.

This story is developing.