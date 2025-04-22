Student arrested in Franklin for threatening a school shooting

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has announced a student at Franklin schools has been arrested for threatening a school shooting.

According to a press release, at 10PM on Monday, April 21, Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies took a complaint from Franklin Schools superintendent Jeff Waggener. Waggener told deputies that a student had threatened to shoot up the school at 10:30AM today. Waggener said that he decided to call off school for the day due to the alleged threat. Deputies continued to investigate the threat throughout the night.

Today, Morgan County detectives interviewed several individuals about the incident. Deputies were eventually contacted by a parent who believed their child was the person of interest in the case. Detectives then responded to a residence in rural Alexander at approximately 11AM today. After speaking with the parent and the juvenile, the juvenile was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Morgan County Jail, where the juvenile was booked on a disorderly conduct charge and later released back to his parents. Juvenile probation has been contacted for further assistance.

