Students Performing Silverstein Play To Highlight Work of Espirit de Corps Academy

Some Jacksonville students are asking you to meet them where the sidewalk ends this weekend for several shows.

Shelebrate, A Taste of Shel Silverstein will be performed at a number of locations in the Jacksonville area beginning on Thursday. The performance is based around a collection of poems from the acclaimed poet that was adapted and arranged by the late local playwright Ken Bradbury.

Students rehearse for Shelebrate at Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. (Photo Courtesy of Espirit de Corps of Jacksonville’s Facebook)

Well-known Jacksonville choir director and pianist Christine Smith, who is helping to organize the show, says its meant to bring more light to the work of a fine arts group for children in Jacksonville: “These weren’t kids that were already with Espirit de Corps but I am running this through Espirit de Corps to get them a little more publicity out to the community and help get their name out there. These were kids that I found through a little read-through and some came to it. Then, I shook down the trees and collected a few more. I have 11 kids participating. I think they have all had a really good time. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Smith says there are a number of opportunities to see the show this weekend: “It’s going to be performed this weekend starting on Friday, July 21st at Faith Lutheran Church at 7PM. Saturday’s performance will be at 4:30, with a Sunday matinee at 2PM. We are also going to be at the Jacksonville Public Library this Thursday at 2PM and at The Pointe retirement home at 2PM on Friday, as well. The performances are free and open to the public. We are going to be taking free will donations, which will go towards Espirit de Corps and the Bradbury Foundation.”

For more information about Espirit de Corps Academy of Jacksonville, visit them on Facebook or at TheEspiritdeCorps.com.