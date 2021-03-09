Students with U.S. Service Academy aspirations in Illinois can now submit applications thanks to an Illinois Senator

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced today that her office is now accepting applications through her website from high school students seeking a Congressional nomination to a United States Military Service Academy.

Lawmakers throughout the state and country each have the chance to nominate outstanding students to attend West Point, the Air Force Academy, the Naval Academy or the Merchant Marine Academy. Each United States Senator and United States Representative may have no more than five people attending each service academy at any given time. Most members of Congress allocate at least one open vacancy each year.

Duckworth says “It takes a special kind of young person to succeed at a U.S. Military Service Academy.” She is encouraging all interested Illinois students to apply for a nomination through my website, and I applaud their desire to serve our country.

According to the announcement students who attend these academies are given the chance to serve their country and receive a full four-year scholarship. Upon acceptance of an appointment into an Academy, a student commits to five years of active duty service after graduation. U.S. citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 may receive appointment from one of the four service academies.

In order to be considered, a student must get a formal nomination from their Member of Congress, Senator or the Vice President. Students must apply directly to the Military Service Academy and elected official of their choice in order to be considered. A nomination does not guarantee an offer of appointment.

To be eligible for a nomination from Duckworth’s office must meet the following eligibility requirements as of July 1 of the year of admission to an academy:

Must be at least 17 years old, but have not passed their 23rd birthday (25 for the Merchant Marine Academy).

Must be a U.S. Citizen and a permanent resident of Illinois.

Must be unmarried, not pregnant and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Students interested are encouraged to apply early to all service academies for which you have a sincere interest. You may apply online at the respective service academy web site. If you meet the minimum eligibility and entrance requirements, the academy will forward a formal application package. You should return all requested materials as directed by the academy as quickly as possible. If you are considered an “official” candidate by the academy, you will be scheduled for a medical examination by the Department of Defense Medical Review Board.

For more information you can go to Senator Duckworth’s official web page.

Make sure to read all the instructions and verify that you have completed and submitted the online form, as well as mailed all required additional materials.

Completed service academy nomination applications must be submitted by October 2nd, 2021.

Questions can be sent to: NOMINATIONS@DUCKWORTH.SENATE.GOV