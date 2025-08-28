Study underway of the JDC grounds

Members of the Moving Jacksonville Forward committee are working with the state, hoping to secure sites for a couple of agencies now on the Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds.

Rob Thomas says the committee has seen the state lock down funds to pay for the demolition of the buildings on the grounds. One of the next steps is securing the sites for the Educational Day Care Center and the Crisis Center Foundation on the south side of the grounds near Michigan.

Thomas says at this point, his committee can’t get a firm commitment for the agencies.

He says the committee can not give the property to the agencies. That’s up to the state. But he says state officials have repeatedly said it’s not in the business of kicking out day cares agencies, and women’s services.

Thomas says he has been assured by the state that it would do everything in its power to make sure the two agencies stay where they are.

He says all the committee can do at this point is to let the state know what citizens here would like to see.

Thomas says South Jacksonville has expressed an interest in the water tower. He says the state will parcel out pieces of the property for purchase.

The state is now doing a Brownfield Study to determine the dangers in the buildings..such as mold, water and asbestos. That is necessary before the state can determine what’s coming out, and where the debris is going.

The next meeting of the committee is September 11th. Thomas says he will post on Moving Jacksonville Forward’s facebook page the location.