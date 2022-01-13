Subject of Cass Co. Sheriff’s Video Sentenced to Prison

A man whose arrest was the subject of a video by Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn in October of last year is heading to prison.

42 year old Bogarth O. Lopez of Beardstown was arrested at his residence by Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies in the 800 block of West 7th Street in Beardstown on Oct. 4, 2021. Ohrn accused the residence of being an illicit drug business in the video and went on to detail his frustration on the war against methamphetamine distribution and addiction throughout the county.

Lopez was initially charged with possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine delivery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, and a Schuyler County warrant for a petition to revoke probation on a possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams charge and cruelty to animals warrant.

On Monday, Lopez pleaded guilty to one count of methamphetamine delivery less than 5 grams. All other Cass County charges were dismissed per the plea. He was sentenced to 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, a $200 county fine, plus fees and costs. He was credited 102 days served in the Schuyler County Jail.

The Cass County sentence is to be served concurrently with a Schuyler County sentence of 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after probation was revoked in that case on December 22nd. All original fines, fees, and costs in the Schuyler County case was reimposed. Lopez also pleaded guilty to one count of cruelty to animals and ordered to pay an undisclosed amount of restitution in that case. Two other counts of cruelty to animals were dismissed per the plea.