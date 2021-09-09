Sullivan Announces Bid for Republican Gubernatorial Nomination

A Central Illinois venture capitalist has announced he is throwing his name in the Republican primary for governor.

37 year old Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg, is the founder and CEO of Alter Global, a venture capital group associated with international technology related investments.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Sullivan’s announcement for his gubernatorial bid was followed by a campaign finance report filing showing him with nearly $10.8 million in donations, largely from California-based business executives.

Sullivan becomes the 4th declared candidate for the June 28th Republican primary looking to challenge current Governor J.B. Pritzker. The other candidates include Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine, State Senator Darren Bailey of Xenia, and former State Senator Paul Schimpf of Waterloo. 13th District Congressman Rodney Davis is among several others who are considering a bid, but Davis says he’s awaiting the fate of the 13th District’s design by Illinois Democrats.