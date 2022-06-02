Sullivan Tests Positive For Covid, Debating Remotely Tonight on ABC7

Republican candidate for Illinois governor Jesse Sullivan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sullivan was scheduled to appear Wednesday on AM1180 WLDS’ “What’s On Your Mind?” Program but canceled at the last minute after his election campaign team said that Sullivan was sick and couldn’t attend.

According to WAND-TV, while undergoing required debate protocol for ABC-7 in Chicago, Sullivan tested positive for Covid. He was notified of the results last night.

In a statement released on Twitter, Sullivan says he is looking forward to participating in the debate tonight but is disappointed he won’t be able to be in person. He will be participating in the debate tonight via Zoom.