Summer Downtown Concert Series Begins Tonight

You can put on your boogie shoes, bell bottoms, and leisure suit and possibly win some money tonight.

Jacksonville’s Main Street first of the Friday night concert series is this evening starring the Shagadelics, a Chicago-based disco tribute band.

Main Street Executive Director Judy Tighe says there is also going to be a disco fashion contest. She says if you still have a pair of disco dancing shoes from 1979, drag them out to the downtown concert tomorrow night: “Dig them out if you got them in the back of the closet or maybe head down to The Attic or Goodwill and maybe find some things to throw together. It’s kind of a fun little twist – all the peace signs and groovy stuff that people used to wear back in the Seventies.”

Tighe says it should be fun for the entire family. Refreshments will begin being served at 6PM with the concert set to start at 7PM. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to set on the grass and enjoy the concert.

During one of the band breaks, the Jacksonville Schools Foundation is going to draw for prizes from the Believe In Education Drawing. The grand prize winner could walk away with $10,000.

Tighe says this is the first time in 3 years that the Downtown Concert Series has been funded purely by local businesses and individuals without a title sponsor: “The first 3 years, we had grant funding or a major title sponsor. In 2019 and again this year, those grants weren’t available to us. The community, over the course of the first 3 years, really fell in love with this event and so they have come out in support of it as well as our downtown businesses. Many of them are staying open later, so you will see extended business hours. Several businesses are staying open until 7PM.”

The program is receiving partial funding from the Illinois Arts Council. An after party is expected afterwards at KJB’s Pinthouse. For information on the other bands coming to the series, visit jacksonvillemainstreet.com.