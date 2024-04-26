Summer in Santorini, 67th Beaux Arts Ball This Saturday

A taste of the Aegean Sea is coming to Jacksonville this weekend with the 67th Annual Beaux Arts Ball.

The ball is the Art Association of Jacksonville’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s theme is Summer in Santorini.

Event Co-Chair Katie Soer that tickets to attend are available to non-members of the Art Association: “You can buy tickets at the David Strawn Art Gallery or there is a link posted on the Art Association’s website to purchase tickets ahead of time. The tickets are $50, which includes the champagne reception, to the ball, and to the dance at the Jacksonville Country Club after the coronation. If you just want to be able to go to the reception and the coronation, those tickets are $10.”

L to R: 2024 Beaux Arts Ball Co-Chairs Katie Soer, Sarah Cors, and Carrie Cole. (Photo Provided by Art Association of Jacksonville website)

The ball begins with the champagne reception at the David Strawn Art Gallery, located at 331 West College Avenue from 5-6:30PM. Then, the event will proceed down to Rammelkamp Chapel on the Illinois College campus for the coronation of the Beaux Arts Ball queen at 7PM.

Entertainment by Trio de Groove and hors d’oeuvres at Jacksonville Country Club will immediately follow the coronation.

The Art Association of Jacksonville uses the proceeds to continue the tradition of the ball, fund their children’s activities like Art in the Yard throughout the summer, and to host various artists for their annual gallery season.

For more information, call the gallery office at 217-243-9390 or visit strawnartgallery.org .