Summer Kickoff Clearinghouse

By Gary Scott on May 5, 2026 at 9:58am

Midwest Youth Services has planned a summer kick off event this week for students looking for direction this summer.

The event is called the Connect + Kickoff summer event. It will be held Wednesday evening at the Morgan County 4H Building.

Audra Pilardi of MYC says idea came from the historical question from children in the summer…what am I going to do.

She says this event will direct parents to various camps, and activities throughout the summer.

Pilardi says the agencies and businesses participating include Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, Lincoln Land, area churches, Green Pastures, the Early Years program and Express employment.

MYC case manager Hannah Portwood says younger children need direction.

She says teens looking for work can also shop around at the event.

Both Pilardi and Portwood says worker permit applications will also be made available for those looking for jobs. Help will be provided with the apps.

The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 Wednesday night at the 4H building.

A second event is planned for later in the month. A United In Color 5K run will be held May 30th at Jacksonville Community Park