Summer Lunch Program for Kids Returns

A non-profit program to feed school aged children in Jacksonville will continue this summer.

The Take it to the Streets Summer Lunch Program for Kids has worked to make sure children in Jacksonville get a complete lunch while school is out of session.

The program started four years ago by Grace United Methodist Church. This year, organizers of the distribution needed some extra help with the program, so they turned to the Healthy Jacksonville Infinitive.

Melissa Hall, Administrator of the Jacksonville Food Center says that is when they were asked to lend a hand.

“We are involved with the Healthy Jacksonville Initiative and one of the people from Grace United Methodist was in it as well. We were told that the group at Grace were needing some help, so we started talking to them.

It’s a lot of the same clients, but the Food Center is in no way involved, they just kind of reached out to us this year, and Christie and I agreed to take it over.”

Hall says aside from a few minor changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, very little is different about the program from years past.

“It’s the same as it has always been, it’s called Take it to the Street Kids Summer Lunch Program. But due to the pandemic, it’s being run a little bit differently, it’s more of a drive through pick up style distribution.”

Hall says the meals are provided each day by a different area restaurant, and the program would not be possible without the help of these and other Jacksonville businesses.

“Everyday there is a different kids meal provided by a local restaurant. Monday is Subway, Tuesday is Hardee’s, Wednesday is Charlie’s Cone and Coffee, Thursday is McDonald’s and Friday is the Handlebar. For the most part it is 100% donated.

We’ve received local donations, Casey’s and Chip’s Handyman Service donated water a large amount of bottled water. DTE Technologies, Good Faith Lawn, Outbreak Designs and County Market are our other co-sponsors. The Community has really stepped up with the water and the food.”

The Take it to the Streets Summer Lunch Program is open for any school aged child to receive a free lunch now through August 14th, Monday through Friday from 12:30 to 1:00 pm.

Lunches are distributed at the Jacksonville Police Department Annex Station located at the corner of East Walnut Street and Walnut Court.

For questions about the program, send an email to jaxgraceumc@gmail.com

If you would like to make a donation to the summer lunch program, make your check out to Grace United Methodist Church and be sure to write on the memo line, Take it to the Street Lunch Program.