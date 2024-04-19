Summit Ridge Energy Hosting Open House For Solar Farm Project

A company that has proposed a new solar farm on the east side of Jacksonville is holding an open house for the public.

Summit Ridge Energy has proposed a 5 megawatt community solar farm on 58 acres of property located off of East Morton Avenue and Blacks Lane. The property is directly east of the Prairie Knolls subdivision.

Representatives of Summit Ridge will be on hand at the VFW Post #4548, located at 903 East Morton Avenue on Thursday, April 25th from 6-7:30PM.

The project’s representatives will be on hand to answer questions and provide a mock up of the proposed site. Light refreshments will be provided.