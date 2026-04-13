Sun Scores-Mon Sched

By Gary Scott on April 13, 2026 at 6:51am

The JHS baseball team plays at Granite City.

We will be at Alumni Field where Routt hosts GNW. The pregame show in WEAI begins at 4:15.

In other action, West Central plays at Calhoun. Auburn goes to Lincolnwood. Pittsfield plays at Payson. Rushville Industry heads to QND.

In area softball, Routt welcomes GNW. West Central goes to Calhoun. Western is at Mendon Unity. Porta/AC travels to Midwest Central. Pittsfield travels to QND.

The JHS soccer team hosts Macomb. Auburn hosts Riverton.

The JHS boys tennis team welcomes Lincoln.

The Illinois College baseball team downed Cornell yesterday 12-11. The IC softball team split with Lake forsst…winning 3-0, and losing 5-4. The women’s golf team finished 3rd at Monmouth.