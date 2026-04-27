Sun Scores-Mon Sched

By Gary Scott on April 27, 2026 at 9:26am

Both Routt-Triopia baseball and softball games have been postponed today.

Elsewhere, West Central plays at Barry. Carrollton hosts Liberty. GNW and Brown County meet at Palmyra. North Mac stays in Virden to play Hillsboro. Pittsfield welcomes in Rushville Industry. Mount Zion heads for Pleasant Plains.

In softball, Auburn hosts Nokomis. Western entertains Illini West. Beardstown goes to Camp Point. Carrollton hosts Griggsville Perry. GNW invites over Brown County. Lincolnwood plays at Pleasant Plains. Porta/AC travels to Rushville.

The Illinois College golf team plays at the SLIAC meet in Collinsville.

Yesterday in baseball, Illinois College beat Knox 12-2. The IC softball team won twice,beating Grinnell 6-5 and 10-0.