Sun Scores-Mon Sched

By Gary Scott on March 30, 2026 at 5:33am

Today in baseball, JHS hosts Porta/AC at Future champions.

Elsewhere, Routt plays at New Berlin. GNW stays home for Auburn. Western hosts Camp Point.

The JHS softball team travels to Macomb.

Elsewhere in softball, GNW entertains North Mac. North Greene goes to Pittsfield. Triopia travels to Porta/AC. Carrollton heads to Staunton. Auburn welcomes in Hillsboro.

The JHS soccer team travels to Pleasant Plains.

Yesterday the Illinois College baseball team lost to Beloit 11-9, and the softball team lost twice to Millikin 3-1 and 7-3.

Today, the men’s golf team competes at Normal.