Sunday Blues Brunch 5-26-2024

This past Sunday we played all new blues and pounded the pavement for the Devin C. Williams/Sunny Bleau & the Moons show. Unfortunately, not many folks showed up to see two world-class blues acts.

Despite just playing for the house, they put on a great show. Jacksonville, you need to get out and see some blues now. Sometimes you gotta pay to do that! It helps your local business friends and it helps the musicians stay on the road!



On Wednesday, we had Jerseyville native Mattie Schell on What’s On Your Mind talking about Jerseyville’s Rock the Block this Friday. I know many of you will be going to see Isaiah Case’s Band and the Miss Jacksonville pageant this Friday. However, if you want something different, Mattie’s band is right up the road in Jerseyville for free on Friday night. It’s a huge weekend for many things, but you got a great choice in music. I might do a part two this coming week of all new blues tunes.

Here’s last week’s spins:



1. Cedric Burnside – Juke Joint – Hill Country Love – Provogue Records (2024)

2. Misty Blues – Shake These Blues – Silver Lining – Guitar One (2024)

3. Johnny Burgin – Stepladder Blues – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Straight Shooter (2024)

4. The Wicked Lo-Down – You Don’t Know Me – Out of Line – Gulf Coast (2024)

5. One Dime Band – Babylon Clouds – Side Hustle – self (2024)

6. Rick Estrin & the Night Cats – The Hits Keep Comin’ – The Hits Keep Comin’ – Alligator (2024)

7. Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen – Slipped Through My Fingers (with Latimore) – Little Village (2024)

8. Ron & the Hip Tones – Do What I Want To Do – Ron & the Hip Tones – Brewerytone Records (2024)

9. Lee Fields – Just Give Me Your Time – Sentimental Fool – Daptone (2022)

10. Val Starr & The Blues Rocket – Been To the Blues and Back Again – To the Blues and Back Again – Sandwich Factory (2024)

11. The Chess Project – So Glad I’m Living – New Moves – CZYZ (2024)

12. Texas Scratch – Texas Trios – Texas Scratch – Quarto Valley (2023)

13. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Little By Little (Live) – Bag of Tracks (2024)

14. Sugaray Rayford – Human Decency – Human Decency – Forty Below (2024)

15. Bart Bryant – Born Under A Bad Sign – Backstage II – Horizon (2024)

16. Billy Price – Change Your Name – A Tribute to Roy Buchanan (ft. Joe Bonamassa) – Person of Interest – Little Village (2024)

17. Reverend Shawn Amos – Back to the Beginning (ft. The McCrary Sisters) – Soul Brother No. 1 – self (2024)

18. JP Soars – Jezebel – Brick by Brick – Little Village (2024)

19. Katie Henry – Nobody’s Fault But Mine – Get Goin’ – Ruf (2024)

20. Kendra Morris – Dry – Nine Lives – Karma Chief (2022)

21. Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony – Blood Harmony – Tricky Woo (2022)

22. The Black Crowes – Bleed It Dry – Happiness Bastards – Silver View (2024)

23. Mike Zito – Life Is Hard – Life Is Hard – Gulf Coast (2024)

24. Anthony Geraci – Oh No – Tears In My Eyes – Blue Heart (2024)

Non Show Spins *I’ll try to list some of the stuff that fits with my show here but gets spun in our regular rotation on 107.1 The Eagle during the week.

The Black Keys – Lo/Hi