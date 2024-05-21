Sunday Blues Brunch Apr 7, 2024 “Harmonica Blues”

Sometimes I get a wild hair and love sharing experiences about playing the harmonica in the region. On this particular Sunday, it was in fact a day of sharing a few harmonica stories and songs from mentors, masters, and friends of the tin sandwich. I’ve had the pleasure of meeting, talking with, and picking up some tricks from a few of the players on this list. Enjoy the ode to the Mississippi Saxophone – Ben “The Harpman” Cox



P.S. Let me give you a little story about how I got that name. It was given to me by a couple of local legends in the Champaign area over two decades ago. Abraham Johnson, a local soul blues legend and friend of the Kilborn Alley Blues Band, and another friend of theirs and a local DJ, harmonica player, songwriter, and vocalist Ray “Popeye” Curtsinger gave me that name after I was almost a constant at the Kilborn Alley blues jams held on Sunday nights in the front room stage at the Canopy Club. They would always look out at the audience and say “Hey, where’s the harp man at?” or “You’re the harp man, aren’t you?” It just kinda stuck. They didn’t figure out my real name. As a matter of fact, I don’t think Popeye ever did. May they both rest in peace and blues. Now, here’s the playlist…



1. Rod Piazza – I Got To Go – Modern Master: The Best Of Rod Piazza 1968 – 2003 – Tone Cool (2003)

2. Mitch Kashmar & The Pontiax – Lip Service – 100 Miles To Go – Delta Groove (2010)

3. Chris O’Leary – Lost My Mind – The Hard Line – Alligator (2024)

4. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Mystery Train – Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Elektra (1965)

5. Little Sonny – The Creeper Returns – New King Of The Blues Harmonica – Enterprise (1969)

6. Eric Clapton – Standin’ ‘Round Cryin’ – From the Cradle – Reprise (1994)

7. Big Walter Horton – Groove Walk – The Soul Of Blues Harmonica – Argo (1964)

8. John Nemeth – Come On In This House – May Be The Last Time – Nola Blues Records (2022)

9. Sonny Boy Williamson II – Ninety Nine – Down And Out Blues – Checker (1959)

10. Kilborn Alley Blues Band – Train To Memphis – Better Off Now – Blue Bella Records (2010)

11. Little Charlie & the Nightcats – Rain (live) – Captured Live – Alligator (1991)

12. William Clarke – Lollipop Mama – Blowin’ Like Hell – Alligator (1990)

13. Slim Harpo – I’m A King Bee – Sings Raining In My Heart – UMG (1998)

14. Watermelon Slim & the Workers – Baby, Please Don’t Go – Watermelon Slim & the Workers – Northern Blues (2006)

15. Muddy Waters – 40 Days and 40 Nights – The Real Folk Blues – Chess (1965)

16. The Shuffletones – That’s Alright – Chicago Sessions – self (2007)

17. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – She’s Tuff – Girls Go Wild – Chrysalis (1979)

18. George “Harmonica” Smith – Blowing the Blues – Now You Can Talk About Me – Blind Pig (1998)

19. Cash Box Kings – Mellow Chick Swing – I-94 Blues – Blue Bella Records (2010)

20. Junior Wells – Help Me – Best Of The Vanguard Years – Vanguard (1998)

21. Billy Boy Arnold – Rockinitis – I Wish You Would: Charly Masterworks Series Vol. 34 – Charly (1993)

22. Lazy Lester – Bloodstains On the Wall – I Hear You Knockin’! – The Excello Singles – Excello (1994)

23. Little Walter – Juke – His Best: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997)

24. Carey Bell – Jawbreaker – Deep Down – Alligator (1995)

25. Charlie Musselwhite – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – The Blues Never Die – Vanguard (1994)

26. Brandon Santini – Evil (Is Going On) – The Longshot – American Showplace Music (2019)

27. Sugar Ray Norica w/Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – My Home Is A Prison – Deep Blues – Black Top (1988)

28. Jazz Gillum – Gillum Blues – Blues By Jazz Gillum (1961)

