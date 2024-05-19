Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 4-21-2024

I wasn’t in the studio this week because it was my birthday. I was headed out of town to hear J.J. Grey & Mofro at the Castle Theater in Bloomington that evening. It was a sold out show. Cedric Burnside opened and was equally fantastic. He played several tunes off of his new album Hill Country Love.



J.J. was a bit on the hung over side of things. He played outside the night before at the Chesterfield Ampitheater in St. Louis the night before and said he got cold. He said the only way to combat the cold was keeping up the internal heat. He’s got his own brand of bourbon coming out, so you can guess how he stayed warm. Despite the hang over, J.J. said he was starting to come out of it near the halfway point of the set – not that you could tell. The band is great. If you get a chance to see them cold or hot, go do it. You won’t be disappointed. Oh, and Olustee is a great album. It was a great birthday present from my fiancee. I also got to stop at a local record store before the show and stock up on some new music.



I also introduced some new tunes and talked about the 2024 Main Street Downtown Concert Series. Hope you enjoyed the show in my absence.



1. Taj Mahal – Leaving Trunk – Taj Mahal – Sony/BMG (1968)

2. Fleetwood Mac – The Sun Is Shining – The Pious Bird of Good Omen – Blue Horizon (1969)

3. Frank Frost – Got My Mojo Working – Frank Frost – Jewel Records (1973)

4. Freddy King – Someday After Awhile (You’ll Be Sorry) (Single) – Federal (1964)

5. John Lee Hooker – Think Twice Before You Go – Urban Blues – Bluesway/UMG (1967)

6. Junior Parker – Feelin’ Good – Junior’s Blues (The Duke Recordings Volume One) – MCA (1992)

7. Maurice John Vaughn – Two Can Play That Game – Dangerous Road – Blue Suit Records (2001)

8. JJ Grey & Mofro – Olustee – Olustee -Alligator (2024)

9. Rick Estrin & the Night Cats – Diamonds At Your Feet – The Hits Keep Coming – Alligator (2024)

10. Rick Vito – Cadillac Man – Cadillac Man – self (2024)

11. Bobby Rush – T.V. Mama – All My Love For You – Deep Rush Records (2023)

12. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – House of the Rising Sun (Live Acoustic Room) – Bag of Tracks – Coccomusic, LLC (2024)

13. Sue Foley – Walkin’ Home – Live in Austin, Vol. 1 – Guitar Woman, LLC (2023)

14. Sunny Bleau & the Moons – Little By Little (Live) – Bag of Tracks – Coccomusic, LLC (2024)

15. Tom Hambridge – Blues Don’t Care (ft. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram) – Blu Ja Vu – Quarto Valley Records (2023)

16. Mojo Morganfield – It’s Good To Be King (Single) – Delmark (2020)

17. Orianthi – First Time Blues (ft. Joe Bonamassa) (Single) – Woodward Avenue Records (2024)

18. Candye Kane – Coming Out Swingin’ – Coming Out Swingin’ – Sister Cynic Music (2013)

19. Kilborn Alley – Fast Heart Beat – 4 – self (2011)

20. Cedric Burnside – Shake ‘Em On Down – Hill Country Love – Provogue (2024)

21. Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Dirt On My Diamonds – Dirt On My Diamonds, Vol. 1 – Mascot Label Group/Provogue (2023)

22. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Sweet Lil’ Lies (Single) – Journeyman Records (2023)

23. Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival – Gypsy Soul – Gypsy Soul (EP) – J&R Collective, LLC (2023)

24. The Black Keys – Meet Me In the City – Chulahoma (EP) – Fat Possum (2006)

25. Bill Perry – Ball of Confusion – Don’t Know Nothin’ About Love – Blind Pig (2006)

26. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – One More Heartache – The Resurrection of Pigboy Crabshaw – Elektra (1967)

