Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 4-28-24

Nothing really notable to say here other than the Patrick Sweany show was great. This one was a mish-mash of new tunes and old favorites.

1. Bernard Allison – Hang On – Luther’s Blues – Ruf (2024)

2. J.J. Grey & Mofro – Olustee – Olustee – Alligator (2024)

3. The Wicked Lo-Down – I Just Can’t Make It – Out of Line – Gulf Coast (2024)

4. Robert Finley – Gospel Blues – Black Bayou – Easy Eye Sound (2023)

5. Larkin Poe – Bad Spell – Blood Harmony – Tricki-Woo (2022)

6. Studebaker John & the Hawks – Nothin’ But Fun – Outside Lookin’ In – Blind Pig (1995)

7. Buddy Guy – Mary Had A Little Lamb – A Man And The Blues – Vanguard (1968)

8. Freddie King – I’m Tore Down – Getting Ready… – The Right Stuff (1996)

9. Aretha Franklin – The Weight – This Girl’s In Love With You – Atlantic (1970)

10. Etta James – Next Door to the Blues – The Chess Box – MCA/Chess (2000)

11. Little Milton – Walking the Back Streets and Crying – Walkin’ The Back Streets – Stax (1981)

12. Staple Singers – Sittin’ On the Dock of the Bay – Come Go With Me: The Stax Collection – Craft Recordings/Concord (2020)

13. Ray Charles – Mess Around – Hallelujah, I Love Her So – Atlantic (1957)

14. Peter Karp & The Roadshow Band – The Arson’s Match (ft. Mick Taylor) – The Turning Point – BackBender Records (2004)

15. Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – I’m Cryin’ – Texas Flood – Epic (1983)

16. Eric Clapton – After Midnight (1988 Version) – Crossroads – Polydor (1988)

17. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – What Have You Done For Me Lately – Dap Dippin’ With Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Daptone (2002)

18. Mitch Grainger – Plug It In – Plug It In – Gent (2023)

19. Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks – Walkin’ Blues – Hellhound On My Trail: Songs of Robert Johnson – Telarc (2001)

20. Patrick Sweany – Up and Down – Ancient Noise – Nine Mile Records (2018)

21. Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues – Mourning In the Morning – Cotillion (1969)

22. Magic Slim & the Teardrops – Cummins Prison Farm – That Ain’t Right – Delmark (2006)

23. Betty Everett – I Got to Tell Somebody – The Fantasy Years – Fantasy (1995)

24. Jackie Wilson – Eleanor Rigby – Do Your Thing – Brunswick (1968)

25. Tiny Topsy – Miss You So – Just A Little Bit: Federal’s Queens of New Breed R&B – Gusto Records (2020)

26. Bo Diddley – Mona – I’m A Man: The Chess Masters 1955-1958 – MCA/Chess (2007)

27. Big Joe Turner – Corrine Corrina – Rock & Roll – Atlantic (1957)

28. Louis Jordan – Choo Choo Ch’Boogie – Somebody Up There Digs Me – UMG/Verve (1956)