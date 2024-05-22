Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 5-19-2024

We are just one week away from Sunny Bleau & the Moons coming to visit us at Pizza Records. Don’t miss that show. This week on the show was a hodgepodge of new music that I’ve been collecting/buying both from all the great artists who send me stuff to play and from area record stores. Get out and support your local record retailer today.

Also, a great return of the Mississippi River Fest is next month. Lots of great roots and blues acts coming – including Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Fastball, and St. Louis-area roots rockers Feel.

1. David Lumsden – Everyday I Have the Blues – Rooted In the Blues – self (2022)

2. Sue Foley – Boogie Real Low – Pinky’s Blues – Stony Plain (2021)

3. Albert Collins – If You Love Me Like You Say – Frostbite – Alligator (1980)

4. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – I Hear You Knockin – Butt Rockin’ – Chrysalis (1981)

5. Hound Dog Taylor & The House Rockers – Crossroads – Genuine Houserocking Music – Alligator (1982)

6. Tommy Tucker – Long Tall Shorty – Hi-Heel Sneakers – Checker (1964)

7. Earl King – Let the Good Times Roll – Earl’s Pearls: The Very Best of Earl King 1955-1960 – Westside (1997)

8. Arthur Conley – Obladi Oblada – More Sweet Soul – Atco (1969)

9. Laura Lee – What A Man – Atlantic Unearthed: Soul Sisters – Atlantic/Rhino Records (2006)

10. Watermelon Slim & the Workers – Baby, Please Don’t Go – Watermelon Slim & the Workers – NorthernBlues (2006)

11. B.B. King – Sweet Sixteen Parts 1 & 2 – Original Greatest Hits – Virgin (2005)

12. LaVern Baker – Shake A Hand – It’s So Fine: The Complete Singles As & Bs 1953-1959 – Jasmine (2010)

13. Hank Ballard & the Midnighters – Work With Me Annie – Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & the Midnighters – Rhino (1993)

14. John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillen – John Lee Hooker (Blues Kingpins) – Virgin (2003)

15. Al Greene & The Soul Brothers – Back Up Train – Kent’s Cellar Of Soul Volume 2 – Ace (2006)

16. Monkeyjunk – Why Are People Like That? – All Frequencies – Stony Plain (2013)

17. Luther Allison – Soul Fixin’ Man – Soul Fixin’ Man – Alligator (1994)

18. Bobby Radcliff – All Your Love – Black Top Blues Pajama Party – Black Top (1992)

19. Barbara Lynn – I Don’t Want A Playboy – A Good Woman: The Complete Tribe & Jet Stream Singles 1966-1979 – Kent (2011)

20. Johnny Littlejohn – Can’t Be Still – Slide ’em On Down: Chicago Slide Guitar 1966-1992 – Johnny Littlejohn & J.B. Hutto – JSP Records (2022)

21. Lowell Fulson – K.C. Bound – The Complete Chess Masters (50th Anniversary Chess Collection – MCA/Chess (1997)

22. Elmore James – I Can’t Hold Out – The Sky Is Crying: The History of Elmore James – Rhino (1993)

23. Junior Wells – Hoodoo Man Blues – Hoodoo Man Blues – Delmark (1965)

24. Bobby Powell – C.C. Rider – Into My Own Thing: The Jewel And Whit Recordings 1966-1971 – Westside (2001)

25. Ted Taylor – Something Strange Is Goin’ On In My House – Introduction to Ted Taylor – Fuel 2000 (2007)

26. Homer Banks – A Lot of Love – Kent’s Cellar of Soul Volume 1 – Ace (2003)

27. Mitty Collier – Sharing You – Shades of Mitty Collier: The Chess Singles 1961-1968 – Kent (2008)

28. Leon Haywood – It’s Got To Be Mellow – It’s Got To Be Mellow – Decca (1968)

29. The Flamingos – I’ll Be Home – The Complete Chess Masters – Plus (50th Anniversary Chess Collection – MCA/Chess (1997)

30. Jimmy Reed – I Ain’t Got You – Found Love – Vee Jay Records (1960)

31. John Hammond – I Wish You Would – I Can Tell – Atlantic (1967)

32. The Allman Brothers Band – Done Somebody Wrong – At Fillmore East – Capricorn Records (1971)

33. The Packers – Hole In the Wall – Kent’s Cellar of Soul Volume 1 – Ace (2003)