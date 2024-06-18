Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 6/16/2024 – Dedications to Dad, Juneteenth, Hits of 1954, John Primer

By Benjamin Cox on June 18, 2024 at 6:15am

There were a lot of mini themes interwoven here. We played Merry Clayton’s awesome, funky version of the Black National Anthem “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” in honor of Juneteenth. We played “Working Man Blues” by the late Johnny Copeland to honor dear old dad for Father’s Day. Then, we spent the majority of an hour playing a lot of big hits on the R&B Charts from the year 1954. It’s hard to believe these songs are 70 years old now. I remember them being a regular part of “oldies” format radio when I was a kid. Most of those stations now play AM Gold from the 1970s – stuff once considered “classic rock.” It’s hard to get people to wrap their brains around that sometime. I rounded out the hour with some new tunes and a reminder about this weekend’s Mississippi River Festival return in Alton.

1. Merry Clayton – Lift Ev’ry Voice & Sing – The Best of Merry Clayton – Ode/Legacy (2013)

2. Johnny Copeland – Working Man Blues – Working Man Blues – Fuel 2000 (2002)

3. Ray Charles – It Should’ve Been Me – The Very Best of Ray Charles, Vol. 2 – Rhino (2000)

4. Smiley Lewis – Blue Monday – Highlights From Crescent City Soul: The Sound of New Orleans 1947-1974 – EMI (1996)

5. Lowell Fulson – Reconsider Baby – The Complete Chess Masters: 50th Anniversary Edition – MCA/Chess (1997)

6. Guitar Slim – The Things That I Used to Do – Sufferin’ Mind – Specialty (1991)

7. BB King – You Upset Me, Baby – Original Greatest Hits – Virgin/EMI (2005)

8. Big Joe Turner – Shake, Rattle & Roll – The Definitive Blues Collection – Atlantic/Rhino (2007)

9. The Robins – Riot In Cell Block #9 – The Very Best of The Coasters – Atlantic/Rhino (1994)

10. Ruth Brown – Mambo Baby – The Definitive Soul Collection – Atlantic/Rhino (2007)

11. Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man – His Best: 1947-1955: Chess 50th Anniversary Edition – MCA/Chess (1997)

12. Howlin’ Wolf – Evil – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Edition – MCA/Chess (1997)

13. Little Walter – You’re So Fine – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Edition – MCA/Chess (1997)

14. Junior Parker – Sittin’, Drinkin’ and Thinkin’ – 1952-1955 – Classics (2006)

15. Tommy Ridgley – Jam Up – Atlantic Rhythm & Blues 1947-1974 – Atlantic (1991)

16. Amos Milburn – Good, Good Whiskey – The Best of Amos Wilburn: Down the Road Apiece – EMI (1993)

17. LaVern Baker – Tweedle Dee – It’s So Fine: The Complete Singles A’s & B’s 1953-1959 – Jasmine (2010)

18. Hank Ballard & The Midnighters – Work With Me, Annie – Sexy Ways: The Best of Hank Ballard & The Midnighters – Rhino (1993)

19. Al Hibbler – After the Lights Go Down Low – Atlantic Rhythm & Blues 1947-1974- Atlantic (1991)

20. Johnny Ace – Saving My Love For You – The Memorial Album – MCA (1973)

21. Otis Spann – It Must Have Been the Devil – The Chess Story 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal (1999)

22. James Cotton – Cotton Crop Blues – Sun Records: The Essential Blues Anthems – Warner Music Group (2012)

23. The Spiders – I Didn’t Want To Do It – Highlights From Crescent City Soul: The Sound of New Orleans 1947-1974 – EMI (1996)

24. Monster Mike Welch – If I Had Possession Over Judgment Day – Nothing But Time – Gulf Coast (2023)

25. John Primer – You’re The One – Crawlin’ Kingsnake – VizzTone (2024)

26. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Straight Shooter (2024)

27. The Heavy Heavy – Happiness [Single] – ATO Records [2024]

28. Parlor Greens – Parlor Strut – In Green We Dream – Colemine Records [2024]

Non Show Spins

1. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Blue On Black – Trouble Is… – Revolution (1997)

2. John Primer – Slip Away – The Soul of A Blues Man – Blues House Productions (2019)

3. John Primer – Going Back to Mississippi – All Original – Blues House Productions (2008)