Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 6/2/2024

Just kinda driftin’ and driftin’ like a ship out on a sea this week. Got to go see Mattie Schell’s performance on Friday night in Jerseyville. Great voice and a lot of familiar covers for any music fan to enjoy. Killer fret work from her guitarist, too. All in all it was a great night until the rain set in. I left a little early and caught some pizza at Alphonso’s in Carrollton on the way home. Anyway, enough of my travelogue. Here’s the tunes I spun this week.

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble – They Call Me Guitar Hurricane – In the Beginning – Epic (1992) Howlin’ Wolf – Shake For Me – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997) Tarheel Slim – Number Nine Train – The Fire/Fury Records Story – Capricorn (1993) Fabulous Thunderbirds – Payback Time (with Billy F. Gibbons) – Struck Down – Stony Plain (2024) Kenny Wayne Shepherd – Dirt On My Diamonds – Dirt on My Diamonds, Vol 1 – Provogue (2023) Gary Clark, Jr. – Don’t Owe You A Thing – Bright Lights EP – Warner Bros. (2011) Roy Head – Before You Accuse Me – Slip Away: His Best Recordings – Collectables (1993) Buster Brown – Fannie Mae – The Fire/Fury Records Story – Capricorn (1993) Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – Dirty Work At the Crossroads – The Original Peacock Recordings – Rounder (1992) Bobby “Blue” Bland – Little Boy Blue – The Anthology – MCA (2001) Mighty Joe Young – Why Baby – The Fire/Fury Records Story – Capricorn (1993) Lonnie Mack – Oh, I Apologize – Memphis Wham! – Ace Records (1999) Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness – Dictionary of Soul – Volt/Atco (1966) Rod Stewart – (I’m Gonna Move To) The Outskirts of Town – 1964-69 – Nmc/Pilot (2000) Esther Phillips – No Headstone On My Grave – The Best of (1962-1970) – Rhino (1997) Nina Simone – Since I Fell For You – Nina Simone Sings the Blues – Legacy Recordings (2010) Susan Tedeschi – The Danger Zone – Hope and Desire – Verve Forecast (2005) Cash Box Kings – Default Boogie – I-94 Blues – Blue Bella Records (2010) Solomon Burke – Cry To Me – The Definitive Soul Collection – Atlantic (2007) Toussaint McCall – Nothing Takes the Place of You – Nothing Takes the Place of You: The Ronn Recordings – Fuel 2000 (2000) Lazy Lester – I Hear You Knockin’ – I’m A Lover Not A Fighter – Ace Records (2002) Ike Turner – Matchbox – Blues Guitar Heroes – Varese Sarabande (2007) Johnny Otis – Willie & The Hand Jive – The Capitol Years – Bug (1989) Erma Franklin – Big Boss Man – Golden Classics – Collectables (1993) Howard Tate – Ain’t Nobody Home – Get It While You Can: The Complete Legendary Verve Sessions – Hip-O Select/Verve (2004) Bo Diddley – Road Runner – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Edition – MCA/Chess (1997) John Lee Hooker – Dimples – Hooker [Box Set] – Shout! Factory (2006) Jimmy Rogers – Goin’ Away Baby – The Complete Chess Recordings – MCA/Chess (1997) Slim Harpo – Shake Your Hips – The Excello Singles Anthology – Hip-O Select (2003) Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – Blues For Hubert Sumlin – Just For Today – Stony Plain (2013)