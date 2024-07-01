Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 6/30/2024

By Benjamin Cox on July 1, 2024 at 6:42pm

Got to go see Buddy Guy this past week at the Virginia Theater in Champaign. What an experience that was! I got to stand literally 2-3 feet away while he shredded a little bit. It’s his Farewell Tour. You won’t regret paying to go see him. His son Greg Guy and Ric Hall provided back up guitar with him and were absolutely phenomenal. Bassist Orlando Wright quietly laid it down all night long.



Buddy’s producer and drummer Tom Hambridge opened the show along with Buddy’s pianist Dan Souvigny. Souvigny wowed the crowd with some spectacular keys work, while Hambridge entertained with a hi-hat and snare only for his set singing songs he had written for others over the years. His new album Blu Ja Vu has been played a bit over the course of my show since it came out.

I don’t have any show visits planned over the next few months. Like many of you, I’m broke so I’ll be spinning the blues at home. I got a lot of great new records from artists to get through to get to your ears in the coming weeks. I went old school this final week of June though. I’ve been spinning a ton of new stuff lately. Thought it would be a nice change of pace.

1. Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson – Let’s Spend A Day In the Country -The Best of Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson – Soul Classics/Ichiban (1995)

2. Little Milton – Who’s Cheating Who? – We’re Gonna Make It – Checker (1965)

3. Johnnie Taylor – Take Care of Your Homework – Who’s Making Love – Stax (1968)

4. Sierra Green & The Giants – Same Old Blues – Here We Are – Big Radio (2024)

5. Albert King – Don’t Throw Your Love On Me So Strong – The Big Blues – King Records (1963)

6. Al King – Reconsider Baby – Blues Master: The Complete Sahara & Shirley Recordings – Forevermore (1996)

7. Lacy Gibson – Wish Me Well – Living Chicago Blues, Vol. 3 – Alligator (1980)

8. JJ Jackson – Sho’ Nuff (Got A Good Thing Goin’) – The Great J.J. Jackson – Warner Bros./Seven Arts Records (1969)

9. Jimmy Johnson – Feel Like Breaking Up Somebody’s Home – Tobacco Road – Storyville (1997)

10. Lara Price – Trouble, Heartache, Sadness – Half & Half – Gulf Coast (2024)

11. Jesse Fortune – Too Many Cooks – The USA Records Blues Story – Fuel 2000 (2006)

12. Eddie Taylor – Big Town Playboy – Masters of Modern Blues – Craft/Concord (1994)

13. Eddie “Cleanhead” Vinson – Somebody Sure Has Got To Go – Kidney Stew Is Fine – Delmark (1969)

14. Jimmy Witherspoon – I Wonder – Blue Spoon – Prestige (1964)

15. Detroit Junior – Talk Fast – Devil’s Blues – Fuel 2000 (2007)

16. Jimmy Reed – Can’t Stand To See You Go – I’m Jimmy Reed – VeeJay (1958)

17. Billy Boy Arnold – Rockinits – I Wish You Would – Charly (1993)

18. Jody Williams – You May – The Leading Brand – Red Lightnin’ (1978)

19. Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Everything’s Raising – The Wages – SideOneDummy Records (2010)

20. Buddy Guy – Skin Deep – Skin Deep – Silvertone (2008)

21. Joe Bonamassa – I Want To Shout About It – Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 – J&R Adventures (2023)

22. Johnny Burgin – I Need Something Sweet – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Straight Shooter (2024)

23. Stevie Ray Vaughan – Honey Bee – Couldn’t Stand the Weather – Epic (1984)

24. Chuck Berry – Route 66 – New Juke Box Hits – Chess (1961)

25. Sonny Boy Williamson II – Checkin’ Up On My Baby – His Best: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997)

26. B.B. King – I Like To Live the Love – To Know You Is To Love You – ABC Records (1973)

27. Dirty Dozen Brass Band ft. Norah Jones – Ruler of My Heart – Medicated Magic – Ropeadope Records (2002)

28. ZZ Hill – The Chokin’ Kind – The Brand New Z.Z. Hill – Mankind (1971)

29. Tyrone Davis – Turn Back the Hands of Time – Turn Back the Hands of Time – Dakar (1970)