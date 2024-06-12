Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 6/9/2024

By Benjamin Cox on June 11, 2024 at 8:25pm

I’m pretty pumped up because John Primer is coming to visit us in Jacksonville on Friday for the Downtown Concert Series. Jacksonville, you’re in for a treat. Spun a top track from his new album with Bob Corritore this week. Hopefully start putting some on the air this week with Kate & Co. in the afternoon. See you on Friday!

Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist for June 9th, 2024

1. Jonny Lang – Still Raining – Wander This World – A&M (1998)

2. Mike Zito – Life Is Hard – Life Is Hard – Gulf Coast (2024)

3. Larkin Poe – Hard Time Killing Floor Blues – Venom & Faith – Tricki-Woo (2018)

4. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Down In the Bottom – Crawlin’ Kingsnake – VizzTone (2024)

5. Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Can’t Pay the Bill – The Whole Fam Damnily – SideOneDummy (2008)

6. Johnny Burgin – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Ramblin’ From Coast to Coast – Straight Shooter Records (2024)

7. Rick Vito – You Can’t Stop A Guitar From Playing the Blues – Cadillac Man – Blue Heart (2024)

8. Sugar Ray & The Blue Tones – Little Green Talking Frog – My Life, My Friends, My Music – Severn (2007)

9. Joe Bonamassa – Win-O – Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 – J&R Adventures (2023)

10. Little Milton – Tin Pan Alley – Tin Pan Alley – Stax/Fantasy (1993)

11. Robert Finley – Gospel Blues – Black Bayou – OneEye Sound (2024)

12. Joanne Shaw Taylor – Heavy Soul – Heavy Soul – Journeyman (2024)

13. Albert King – The Hunter – Born Under A Bad Sign – Stax (2013) * Reissue

14. Buddy Guy – Hold That Plane – Hold That Plane – Vanguard (1972)

15. Betty Everett – Tell Me Darling – Ike Turner: King Cobra The Chicago Sessions – Fuel 2000 (2004)

16. John Lee Hooker – How Can You Do It – King of the Boogie – Music Avenue (2005)

17. Anson Funderburgh & The Rockets – You’re Funeral and My Trial – She Knocks Me Out! – Black Top (1989)

18. Stoney (aka Shaun Murphy) – Mo Jo Hannah – Everything Under the Sun: The Motown Recordings – Real Gone Music (2022)

19. Kevin Burt & Big Medicine – Who Is He (and What is He To You?) – Thank You, Brother Bill: A Tribute to Bill Withers – Gulf Coast (2023)

20. Kelli Baker – Gone Georgia [Single] – Bad Jeu Jeu (2024)

21. The Black Crowes – Bleed It Dry – Happiness Bastards – Silver Arrow Records (2024)

22. The Teskey Brothers – This Will Be Our Year – The Winding Way – Glassnote Music (2023)

23. Chris Stapleton – I’m A Ram [Single] – Mercury Nashville (2022)

24. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Ballad of A Thin Man – Trouble Is…25 – Mascot/Provogue (2022)

25. Muddy Waters – Forty Days and Forty Nights – The Real Folk Blues – Chess (1966)

Non Show Spins

26. The Black Keys – Lonely Boy – El Camino – Nonesuch Records (2011)

27. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – You Worry Me – Tearing At the Seams – Stax/Concord Music Group (2018)

28. The Black Keys – Lo/Hi – “Let’s Rock” – Nonesuch Records (2019)