Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist 7/23/2023

By Benjamin Cox on June 13, 2024 at 7:45pm

One of those early playlists that was a mixtape of favorites.

Tony Joe White – As the Crow Flies – The Train I’m On – Warner Bros. (1972) Fabulous Thunderbirds – She’s Tuff – ‘Girls Go Wild’ – Benchmark Recordings (1979) Chuck Jackson – Any Day Now (My Wild Beautiful Bird) – The Best of/20th Century Masters – UMG (2004) The Ronettes – Be My Baby – Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes featuring Veronica – Philles (1964) Spencer Davis Group – Stevie’s Blues – The Best of The Spencer Davis Group – Capitol (1989) Lonnie Mack – I Apologize – Memphis Wham! – Ace UK (2006) John Lee Hooker & Santana – The Healer – The Healer – Chameleon (1989) Dion – Baby What You Want Me To Do – Bronx In Blue – Dion Productions/Chrysalis (2006) Martha Reeves & The Vandellas – My Baby Loves Me – The Ultimate Collection – Motown/UMG (1998) David Ruffin – My Whole World Ended The Moment You Left Me – My Whole World Ended – Motown (1969) JJ Grey & Mofro – Mississippi – Country Ghetto – Alligator (2007) Bob Seger – Midnight Rider – Back In ’72 – Palladium (1973) Aretha Franklin – Night Life – Aretha Arrives – Atlantic (1967) Earl King – Those Lonely, Lonely Nights – Earl’s Pearls: The Very Best of Earl King – Unidisc (1997) Magic Sam – You Belong To Me – Black Magic – Delmark (1969) Ronnie Earl – You Give Me Nothing But the Blues – They Call Me Mr. Earl – Black Top (1985) Monster Mike Welch – I’ve Got Nothing But Time – Nothing But Time – Gulf Coast (2023) Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – I’m Ready – Groovin’ At Groove Now! – Endless Blues (2023) Mikey Junior – Something Inside Me – Blues In the Barn, Vol. 1 – self release (2023) Robert Ward – Toe Hold – Black Bottom – Black Top (1995) Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels – Turn On Your Love Light – Greatest Hits – Roulette (2005) Little Walter – You’re So Fine – His Best: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997) Lowell Fulson – Check Yourself – The Complete Chess Masters: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997) Johnny Guitar Watson – Too Tired – Best of the Modern Years – Virgin (2005) Sam Cooke – Bring It On Home To Me – 30 Greatest Hits: Portrait of a Legend 1951-1964 – ABKCO (2003) Erma Franklin – Piece of My Heart – Golden Classics – Collectables (1994)