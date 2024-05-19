Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist Apr 14, 2024

We featured a number of new tunes during this playlist. Be sure to check them out when you can:



1. Allman Brothers Band – It’s Not My Cross To Bear – The Allman Brothers Band – Capricorn (1969)

2. Sean Costello – It’s My Own Fault – In the Magic Shop – Sean Costello Fund (2014)

3. Eddie 9V – Little Black Flies – Little Black Flies – Ruf (2021)

4. Lamont Landers – Love and Happiness (Single) – Ten Ton Records (2015)

5. Sue Foley – Maybelle’s Guitar – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain (2024)

6. Tinsley Ellis – Death Letter Blues – Naked Truth – Alligator (2024)

7. Eric Clapton – Stop Breaking Down Blues – Me & Mr. Johnson – Surfdog Records (2004)

8. Back Pack Jones – Riptide Baby – Betsy’s Kitchen – self (2013)

9. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Ace of Spades – Hits and Misses – Yep Roc (2023)

10. Joe Bonamassa – I Want to Shout About It – Blues Deluxe, Vol. 2 – J&R Adventures (2023)

11. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones – What’s it Gonna Take – What’s It Gonna Take – VizzTone (2012)

12. Mike Bourne Band – Missouri Boy (ft. Rockin’ Johnny Burgin) – Cruisin’ Kansas City – self (2023)

13. Dave Gross – It’s My Life Baby – Crawling the Walls – SwingNation/VizzTone (2008)

14. Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets ft. Sam Myers – Changing Neighborhoods – Sins – Black Top (1987)

15. Al King – Think Twice Before You Speak – Blues Master – Forevermore (1996)

16. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through the Grapevine – In the Groove – Tamla (1968)

17. Robert Finley – What Goes Around (Comes Around) – Black Bayou – Easy Eye Sound/Concord (2023)

18. Albert Collins – Master Charge – Ice Pickin’ – Alligator (1978)

19. Bobby “Blue” Bland – Goin’ Down Slow – His California Album – Geffen (1973)

20. Aretha Franklin – Border Song (Holy Moses) – Young, Gifted and Black – Atlantic (1972)

21. Charlie Rich – Who Will the Next Fool Be? – Lonely Weekends – Sun (1969)

22. Derek Trucks Band – Home In Your Heart (ft. Solomon Burke) – Sony Music (2002)

23. Howlin’ Wolf – I Ain’t Superstitious – His Best (50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess (1997)

24. JJ Grey & Mofro – Everything Good Is Bad – Orange Blossoms – Alligator (2008)

25. Magic Sam – Every Night About This Time – With A Feeling! – The Complete Cobra, Chief And Crash Recordings 1957-1966 – Westside (2001)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

