Sunday Blues Brunch Playlist for 6/23/24

By Benjamin Cox on June 29, 2024 at 8:22am

Promoted the Mississippi River Fest in Alton’s return after 40 years with a double dip of Larkin Poe (who were the featured headliners) this past week. I heard they did a pretty good Allman Brothers tribute. I was unfortunately unable to attend as were a few of our ticket winners. Don’t know what went wrong there…anyway, I heard the festival was successful. I played all brand new stuff last week in my absence. Hope you enjoyed it. I’ll be back live in the studio this week.

1. Danielle Nicole – Fireproof – The Love You Bleed – Forty Below

2. Eden Brent – Getaway Blues – Getaway Blues – Yellow Dog

3. Sierra Green & The Giants – Can You Get to the That – Here We Are – Big Radio Records

4. Mavis Staples – Worthy – Worthy [Single] – Anti-

5. Toronzo Cannon – Can’t Fix the World – Shut Up & Play – Alligator

6. Lara Price – Heart On A String – Half & Half – Gulf Coast Records

7. Little Bobby – She Was Trouble – Dealing From The Bottom Of The Deck – Untouchable Productions

8. Lisa “Little Baby” Andersen – You Met Your Match – Soul – Little Village

9. The Black Keys – Forgot To Be Your Lover – Ohio Players – Nonesuch

10. The Secret Sisters – All the Ways (ft. Ray LaMontagne) – Mind, Man, Medicine – New West

11. Amanda Fish – Work – Kingdom – VizzTone

12. Sarah King – Hey, Hey What Can I Do – When It All Goes Down – self-release

13. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Outside of This Town – Kingfish – Alligator [2019]

14. Larkin Poe – Lips As Cold As Diamond – Blood Harmony – Tricki-Woo

15. Damon Fowler – Road Runner – Barnyard Smile – Landslide

16. Cedric Burnside – Shake Em On Down – Hill Country Love – Provogue

17. Sue Foley – Maybelle’s Guitar – One Guitar Woman – Stony Plain

18. Ruthie Foster – Rainbow – Mileage – Sun

19. Teddy Swims – The Door – I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy – Warner Bros.

20. Sonny Gullage – Go Be Free – Go Be Free – Blind Pig

21. Dennis Jones – Too High To Fly – About Time – Blue Rock

22. Eddie 9V – Saratoga – Saratoga [Single] – Ruf

23. Joanne Shaw Taylor – The Devil In Me – Heavy Soul – Journeyman

24. Tracy Nelson – Your Funeral, My Trial (ft. Jontavius Willis) – Life Don’t Miss Nobody – BMG

25. Jeff Pitchell – Brown Eyed Blues – Brown Eyed Blues – Deguello

26. Parlor Greens – Flowers For Sharon – In Green We Dream – Colemine Records

27. Larkin Poe – Bolt Cutters and the Family Name – Blood Harmony – Tricki-Woo