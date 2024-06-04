Sunday Blues Brunch “Savoy Brown Interview” 7/2/2023

On this day prior to the 4th of July, I got to interview two of the current members of the last iteration of Savoy Brown. Founder Kim Simmonds passed away on Dec. 13, 2022 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Bassist Pat DeSalvo and Drummer Garnet Grimm joined me for a long conversation about their relationship with Kim, the making of the final album Blues All Around which came out in Feb. 2023, and what they were going to do next.
- Going Down South – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- Sitting An’ Thinking – Looking In – Decca/Parrot (1970)
- Texas Love – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- A Hard Way To Go – Raw Sienna – Decca/Parrot (1970)
- Black Heart – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- I’m Tired – A Step Further – Decca/Parrot (1969)
- California Days Gone By – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- Street Corner Talking – Street Corner Talking – Decca/Parrot (1971)
- Tell Mama – Street Corner Talking – Decca/Parrot (1971)
- Blues All Around – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- Can’t Go Back To My Hometown – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- Poor Girl – Looking In – Decca/Parrot (1970)
- Hurting Spell – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023)
- Train to Nowhere – Blue Matter – Decca/Parrot (1969)
- Hellbound Train – Hellbound Train – Decca/Parrot (1972)