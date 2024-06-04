Sunday Blues Brunch “Savoy Brown Interview” 7/2/2023

On this day prior to the 4th of July, I got to interview two of the current members of the last iteration of Savoy Brown. Founder Kim Simmonds passed away on Dec. 13, 2022 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. Bassist Pat DeSalvo and Drummer Garnet Grimm joined me for a long conversation about their relationship with Kim, the making of the final album Blues All Around which came out in Feb. 2023, and what they were going to do next.

Going Down South – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) Sitting An’ Thinking – Looking In – Decca/Parrot (1970) Texas Love – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) A Hard Way To Go – Raw Sienna – Decca/Parrot (1970) Black Heart – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) I’m Tired – A Step Further – Decca/Parrot (1969) California Days Gone By – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) Street Corner Talking – Street Corner Talking – Decca/Parrot (1971) Tell Mama – Street Corner Talking – Decca/Parrot (1971) Blues All Around – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) Can’t Go Back To My Hometown – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) Poor Girl – Looking In – Decca/Parrot (1970) Hurting Spell – Blues All Around – Quarto Valley (2023) Train to Nowhere – Blue Matter – Decca/Parrot (1969) Hellbound Train – Hellbound Train – Decca/Parrot (1972)