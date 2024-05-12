Sunday Morning Blues Brunch “Mothers Day” Playlist 5-12-2024

Playing all women this morning for the Blues Brunch.
1. Ruthie Foster – What Kind of Fool – Healing Time – Blue Corn Music
2. Lou Ann Barton – Ti Ni Nee Ni Nu – Read My Lips – Antone’s
3. Gina Sicilia – That’s a Pretty Good Love – Allow Me To Confess – Swingnation/VizzTone
4. Mitty Collier – Git Out – Shades of Mitty Collier: The Chess Singles 1961-1968 – Kent Soul
5. Janiva Magness – That’s What Love Will Make You Do – What Love Will Do – Alligator
6. Samantha Fish – Road Runner – Wild Heart – Ruf
7. Susan Tedeschi – It Hurt So Bad – Just Won’t Burn – Tone Cool
8. Danielle Nicole – Love on My Brain – The Love You Bleed – Forty Below Records
9. Merry Clayton – Southern Man – The Best of Merry Clayton – Ode/Legacy Recordings
10. Grainne Duffy – Dirt Woman Blues – Dirt Woman Blues – Blue Heart
11. Shemeika Copeland – Turn the Heat Up – Turn the Heat Up -Alligator
12. Larkin Poe – Georgia Off My Mind – Blood Harmony – Tricky Woo
13. Shaun Murphy – Evil Memory – I’m Coming Home – Vision Wall Records
14. Ann Peebles – Come to Mama – The Best of Ann Peebles: The Hi Records Years – The Right Stuff
15. Rhiannon Giddens – Too Little, Too Late, Too Bad – You’re The One – Nonesuch
16. Bonnie Raitt – Big Road Blues – Bonnie Raitt – Warner Bros.
17. Robin Rogers – Conjur Man – Crazy Cryin’ Blues – 95North Records
18. Eden Brent – Mississippi Flatland Blues – Mississippi Number One – Yellow Dog Records
19. Candye Kane – I Done Got Over It – Guitar’d and Feathered – Ruf
20. Ruth Brown – Teardrops From My Eyes – The Chronological Ruth Brown 1949-1950 – Classics
21. Big Mama Thornton – They Call Me Big Mama – The Essential Recordings – Primo
22. Baby Washington – All Around Me – I’ve Got A Feeling…The Best of – Stateside
23. Aretha Franklin – Pitiful – Soul ’69 – Atlantic
24. Fontella Bass – I Want Everyone to Know – From Chicago to Shreveport: Deep Soul, Vol. 1 – Fuel 2000
25. Bettye LaVette – Soul Tambourine – Child of the Seventies – Real Gone Music
26. Candi Staton – You Don’t Love Me No More – I’m Just A Prisoner – Fame
27. Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes – What It Takes – The Chess Years – MCA/Chess
28. Etta James – Security – Tell Mama – Cadet
Sunday Morning Blues Brunch “Mothers Day” Playlist 5-12-2024
By Benjamin Cox on May 12, 2024 at 8:59am
Playing all women this morning for the Blues Brunch.