Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist 3-3-23 “Salute to Chess Records”

We did a salute to Chess Records in honor of Phil & Leonard Chess’ upcoming birthdays in the month of March.

1. Howlin’ Wolf – Who’s Been Talkin’ – Howlin’ Wolf (Rocking Chair Album) – Chess (1962)

2. Sonny Boy Williamson II – Ninety Nine – His Best – MCA/Chess

3. John Lee Hooker – One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer – His Best Chess Sides – MCA/Chess

4. Little Walter – Boom, Boom Out Go the Lights – His Best – MCA/Chess

5. Jackie Brenston & His Delta Cats – Rocket 88 – A Complete Introduction to Chess, Checker & Cadet – Universal Music

6. Muddy Waters – All Aboard – His Best 1956-1964 – MCA/Chess

7. Willie Nix – Truckin’ Little Woman – Chess Blues [Box Set] – MCA/Chess

8. Lowell Fulson – Reconsider Baby – The Complete Chess Masters – MCA/Chess

9. Joe Williams – Everyday I Have the Blues – The Chess Story: 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

10. Eddie Boyd – 24 Hours – Chess Blues Piano Greats – MCA/Chess

11. Willie Mabon – The Seventh Son – Chess Blues Piano Greats – MCA/Chess

12. Elmore James – She Just Won’t Do Right (Dust My Broom) – The Chess Story: 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

13. Earl Hooker – Frog Hop – Simply the Best – MCA

14. Tommy Tucker – Hi-Heel Sneakers – Hi -Heel Sneakers – Checker (1964)

15. Chuck Berry – Roll Over Beethoven – Chuck Berry Is On Top – Chess (1959)

16. Bobby Charles – See You Later Alligator – The Chess Story 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

17. Sugar Pie DeSanto – Soulful Dress – Down In The Basement: The Chess Years – MCA/Chess

18. J.B. Lenoir – Mama Talk To Your Daughter – Chess Blues – MCA/Chess

19. Etta James – Something’s Got A Hold On Me – Etta James – Argo (1962)

20. Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle – Koko Taylor – Chess (1969)

21. Bo Diddley – You Can’t Judge A Book By the Cover – Bo Diddley – Checker (1962)

22. Clarence “Frogman” Henry – I Ain’t Got No Home – The Chess Story 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

23. The Moonglows – Blue Velvet – Look! It’s The Moonglows – Chess (1958)

24. The Monotones – Book of Love – The Chess Story 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

25. Danny Overbea – 40 Cups of Coffee – The Chess Story: 1947-1975 – MCA/Universal

26. Willie Dixon – 29 Ways To My Baby’s Door – The Chess Box – MCA/Chess

27. Otis Rush – I’m Satisfied – I’m Satisfied – The 1956-1962 Cobra, Chess & Duke Sides – Soul Jam Records

28. Laura Lee – Dirty Man – That’s How It Is – MCA/Chess

29. Little Milton – So Mean To Me – Little Milton – Chess (1976)

30. Buddy Guy – Let Me Love You Baby – I Was Walking Through The Woods – Chess (1970)

31. Jimmy Rogers – Don’t You Know My Baby – The Complete Chess Recordings – MCA/Chess

32. John Brim – Ice Cream Man – Whose Muddy Shoes – Chess (1969)