Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist 4/23/2023

1. George Baker Selection – Little Green Bag – Little Green Bag – Nederbeat (1970)

2. Chuck Berry – You Never Can Tell – St. Louis to Liverpool – Chess (1964)

3. Elvin Bishop – She Puts Me In the Mood – Big Fun – Alligator (1988)

4. The Brothers Johnson – Strawberry Letter 23 – Right on Time (1977)

5. The Coasters – Down In Mexico – The Very Best Of The Coasters – Rhino (2009)

6. The Crusaders – Street Life – Street Life (1979)

7. The Delfonics – Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time – The Delfonics (1970)

8. Eddie Floyd – Things Get Better – The Very Best of Eddie Floyd – Stax (2007)

9. Al Green – Let’s Stay Together – Let’s Stay Together – Hi (1972)

10. The Meters – Cissy Strut – The Meters – Warner Bros. (1969)

11. Pacific Gas & Electric – Staggolee – Are You Ready? – Columbia (1970)

12. Billy Preston – Slaughter – Music Is My Life – A&M (1972)

13. Rare Earth – What’d I Say – One World – Motown (1971)

14. The Revels – Comanche – Presenting: The Revels – Impact Records/Universal (1959)

15. Minnie Riperton – Inside My Love – Adventures In Paradise – Capitol (1975)

16. The Supremes – Baby Love – Where Did Our Love Go – Motown (1964)

17. Joe Tex – The Love You Save – The Hits – Hickory Records/Sony (2011)

18. Bill Withers – Who Is He (And What Is He To You?) – Still Bill – Columbia (1972)

19. Bobby Womack – Across 110th Street – The Best of Bobby Womack:The Soul Years – Capitol (2008)

20. Link Wray – Rumble – Rumble!…The Best Of – Rhino (2006)

21. Roy Head – Treat Her Right – Treat Her Right: The Best of Roy Head – Back Beat (1965)

22. Mitch Ryder & the Detroit Wheels – Jenny Take A Ride – Take A Ride – New Voice (1966)

