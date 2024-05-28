Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist 6/25/2023 Alastair Greene Interview

Blues rock guitar master Alastair Greene joined us on this day for the Sunday Morning Blues Brunch back in June of last year ahead of his performance for the Jacksonville Main Street Downtown Concert Series. I first heard of Alastair with his own band back in 2014. He was one of the first releases Trouble At Your Door on the Eclecto Groove label – an offshoot of Randy Chortkoff’s Delta Groove imprint. I didn’t hear much about him after that.

During the interview, Alastair said that after the release of the project in 2014, he spent the majority of life on the road with the Alan Parsons Project as their lead guitarist before getting to make his next solo album in 2017 on Rip Cat Records called Dream Train. He put out a live album the following year that won him accolades, and then, he says he went on the road in 2019 with Sugaray Rayford’s band.

The album(s) that were featured most heavily on the show were his 2020 release The New World Blues and the follow-up live album that he was out in support in when he stopped in Jacksonville – Alive in the New World.

Alastair released his latest record on May 17th this year on Ruf Records called Standing Out Loud. This was all after he had gear stolen and a bus crash, if I remember correctly. Anyway, he got crowd funded to get stuff replaced and continues to live the road dawg life. Hopefully you all can catch him again when he’s in the area.



1. Trouble At Your Door – Trouble At Your Door – Eclecto Groove (2014)

2. The New World Blues – The New World Blues – Whiskey Bayou Records (2020)

3. Red Wine Woman – Trouble At Your Door – Eclecto Groove (2014)

4. When You Don’t Know What To Do – The New World Blues – Whiskey Bayou Records (2020)

5. Lies and Fear – Alive In the New World – Whiskey Bayou Records (2023)

6. People – Trouble At Your Door – Eclecto Groove (2014)

7. No Longer Amused – Alive In the New World – Whiskey Bayou Records (2023)

8. Tab Benoit – Nice and Warm – Nice and Warm – Justice Records (1992)

9. Bayou Mile – The New World Blues – Whiskey Bayou Records (2020)

10. Living Today – Alive In the New World – Whiskey Bayou Records (2023)

11. Love You So Bad – Trouble At Your Door – Eclecto Groove (2014)

12. Alone and Confused – The New World Blues – Whiskey Bayou Records (2020)