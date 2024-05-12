Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist 7-16-2023 “An Interview with Champ Jaxon”

Last July, Ben Cox interviewed Champ Jaxon prior to his performance to Jacksonville Main Street’s Downtown Concert Series on July 21, 2023. The band was the final blues-rock act of the summer for the Jacksonville area.



All Champ Jaxon songs are from the 2021 release The Grove on Farmadelica Sound/Mango Gator Records.



1. Born In the Grove

2. No Time For Hate

3. Defend the Sacred

4. Snowed In, In Nashville

5. Five Years on the River

6. Almost Cut My Hair

7. Allman Brothers Band – It’s Not My Cross to Bear – The Allman Brothers Band – Atco/Capricorn (1969)

8. Damon Fowler – Sugar Shack – Sugar Shack – Blind Pig (2009)



Since his performance, the young southern rock/blues-rock guitarist has released two singles “Homework Blues” and “Gas Station Tie Dye,” as well as a full-length live album An Evening With The Champ Jaxon Band. On April 20th, he co-headlined the Earth Day Festival in Miami, Florida. Follow him on social media, his website champjaxon.com, and purchase his music at your favorite music retail outlet.

