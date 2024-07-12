Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist 7/7 “Salute to MS Hill Country Blues”

This past Sunday, Devin Smock of Pizza Records joined me in the studio live to announce exclusively for the first time on the Blues Brunch that Robert Kimbrough, Sr. is coming to Jacksonville in August. Kimbrough will be playing live at Pizza Records on Saturday, August 3rd. Purchase tickets ahead of time by visiting this link. Robert is the song of the Mississippi Hill Country legend Junior Kimbrough. This is a rare treat for folks. I hope you come out and enjoy it. In the meantime, Devin and I talk about all the artists both past and present that formulate the North Mississippi Hill Country or “cotton patch soul blues” sound. Here’s what we came up. I hope you enjoy.

R.L. Burnside – Rollin’ and Tumblin’ – First Recordings: The George Mitchell Collection – Fat Possum [2003] The Black Keys – Meet Me In the City – Chulahoma EP – Fat Possum [2006] CeDell Davis – My Dog Won’t Stay Home – Capricorn/Fat Possum [1994] Cedric Burnside – Death Bell Blues – Benton County Relic – Single Lock Records [2018] Junior Kimbrough – Sad Days, Lonely Nights – Fat Possum/Epitaph [1998] Mississippi Fred McDowell – When I Lay My Burden Down – Levee Camp Blues – Testament [1998] Jesse Mae Hemphill – Lord Help the Poor & Needy – Get Right Blues – Inside Sounds [2003] Robert Belfour – My Baby’s Gone – What’s Wrong With You – Fat Possum/Epitaph [2000] Buddy Guy – Baby Please Don’t Leave Me – Sweet Tea – Silvertone [2001] Robert Kimbrough, Sr. – Voodoo Man – Willey Woot – self released [2016] North Mississippi Allstars – Shake ‘Em On Down – Shake Hands With Shorty – Tone-Cool Records [2000] R.L. Burnside – Goin’ Down South – Burnside On Burnside – Fat Possum [2001] Jelly Roll Kings – Burnt Biscuits – Rockin’ the Juke Joint Down – Earwig [1979] Patrick Sweaney – Get Along – Ancient Noise – Nine Mile Records [2018] Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Can’t Pay the Bill – The Whole Fam Damnily – SideOneDummy Records [2008] The White Stripes – Death Letter Blues – De Stijl – V2/Third Man Records [2000] Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – Spread Your Love – B.R.M.C. – Virgin [2001] Cedric Burnside – Hill Country Love – Hill Country Love – Provogue [2024] J.J. Grey & Mofro – Olustee – Olustee – Alligator [2024] Robert Finley – What Goes Around Comes Around – Black Bayou – Easy Eye Sound [2023] The Record Company – Talk To Me – The 4th Album – Round Hill Records [2023] Ghalia Volt – Hop On A Ride – Shout Sister Shout! – Ruf [2023]