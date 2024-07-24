Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist July 14, 2024

By Benjamin Cox on July 24, 2024 at 3:30pm

1. King Karl & Guitar Gable – This Should Go On Forever – The Best of Excello Records – UMG [1994]

2. Derek & The Dominoes – Have You Ever Loved A Woman – Layla & Other Assorted Love Songs – Polydor [1970]

3. Magic Sam – Sweet Home Chicago – West Side Soul – Delmark [1968]

4. Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues – Mourning In the Morning – Cotillion [1969]

5. Anson Funderburgh & the Rockets – Come On – Talk To You By Hand – Black Top [1981]

6. Ann Peebles – (I Feel Like) Breaking Up Somebody’s Home – Straight From the Heart – Hi Records [1971]

7. Aretha Franklin – It Ain’t Fair – This Girl’s In Love With You – Atlantic [1970]

8. Albert King – Born Under A Bad Sign – Born Under A Bad Sign – Stax [1967]

9. Bobby Bland – I Pity the Fool – Two Steps From the Blues – Duke/MCA [1961]

10. The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Wait On Time – “Girls Go Wild” – Chrysalis [1979]

11. Erma Franklin – Piece of My Heart – Erma Franklin:Piece of Her Heart – The Epic & Shout Years – Sony Music [2009]

12. Lulu – Dirty Old Man – New Routes – Atco [1970]

13. Freddie King – Going Down – Getting Ready… – Shelter Records [1971]

14. Imelda May – Tainted Love – Mayhem – Decca [2012]

15. Kilborn Alley Blues Band – Better Off Now – Better Off Now – Blue Bella [2010]

16. Lee Fields & the Expressions – Faithful Man – Faithful Man – Truth & Soul Records [2012]

17. Lee Moses – California Dreaming – Time and Place – Maple/All Platinum Records [1970]

18. James Hunter – People Gonna Talk – People Gonna Talk – Rounder [2006]

19. Little Johnny Taylor – You’ll Need Another Favor – Greatest Hits – Fantasy [1991]

20. Elmore James – Baby, Please Set A Date – Dust My Broom – Fire Records [1992]

21. Lowell Fulson – Black Night – Soul – Kent [1965]

22. Moreland & Arbuckle – Hate to See You Go – Flood – Telarc [2010]

23. Nick Moss & the Flip Tops – Mistakes From the Past – Play It ‘Til Tomorrow – Blue Bella [2007]

24. Keb Mo – She Just Wants to Dance – Keb Mo – Okeh/Epic [1994]

25. Taj Mahal – Leaving Trunk – Taj Mahal – Columbia [1968]

26. Lazy Lester – I Hear You Knockin’ – I’m A Lover Not A Fighter – Ace [1994]

27. Muddy Waters – I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love – His Best: 1956-1964 – MCA/Chess [1997]

28. Matthew Stubbs – Pistol Whip – Medford & Main – Blue Bella [2010]